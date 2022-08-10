Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.47

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.47 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 57.20 ($0.69). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 59.40 ($0.72), with a volume of 5,756 shares.

Capital & Regional Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £98.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.47.

About Capital & Regional

(Get Rating)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.