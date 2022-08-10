Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.16.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.