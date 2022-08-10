Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.16.
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CS opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper
In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
Further Reading
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.