CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT Raised to $20.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.
CareTrust REIT Stock Performance
Shares of CTRE opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.57 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
