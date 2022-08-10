CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT Raised to $20.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of CTRE opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.57 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 641,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 548,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,896 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

