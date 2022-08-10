Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 27.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after purchasing an additional 348,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 4,854.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 457,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 448,531 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $15,819,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 60,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

CRS opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

