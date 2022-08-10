CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.31. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 369,362 shares.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.84.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

