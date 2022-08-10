CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.31. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 369,362 shares.
CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.84.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology
CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.