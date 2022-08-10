Celcuity (CELC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Celcuity Price Performance
CELC stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 22.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $152.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.22.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
