Celcuity (CELC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CELC stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 22.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $152.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Celcuity by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

