Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 70.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 349,374 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

