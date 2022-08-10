Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 70.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
