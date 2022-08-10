Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.71% from the company’s current price.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

