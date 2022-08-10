Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

