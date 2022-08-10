Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

LEU opened at $40.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $582.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.32. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

