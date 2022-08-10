CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CWC. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($105.10) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday.
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.2 %
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock opened at €82.20 ($83.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $591.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €75.00 ($76.53) and a 52 week high of €132.40 ($135.10). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23.
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile
CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.
