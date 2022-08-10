Chariot (LON:CHAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.62

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.62 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 19.40 ($0.23). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,133,068 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £182.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, insider Adonis Pouroulis purchased 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £399,999.96 ($483,325.23).

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers; and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco.

