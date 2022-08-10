Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $270.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CRL opened at $214.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.22 and its 200 day moving average is $259.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $6,535,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $15,922,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

