Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,043 shares of company stock worth $47,365,905 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $155.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $305.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

