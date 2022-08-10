Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. On average, analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $30.95.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSSE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
