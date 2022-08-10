China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Trading Up 5.5%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTC:CCOZF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the production and trade of coal, coal chemical business, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other related businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments.
