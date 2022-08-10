Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. UBS Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

