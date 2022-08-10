CIBC Increases Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$10.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Martinrea International and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.83.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Price Performance

TSE:MRE opened at C$10.34 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$12.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The firm has a market cap of C$830.99 million and a P/E ratio of 36.93.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.