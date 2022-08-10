Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Shares of CNK opened at $16.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cinemark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 94.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

