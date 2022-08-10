Citigroup Increases Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $47.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.
NUS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $43.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.