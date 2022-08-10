Citigroup Increases Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $47.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

NUS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $43.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $745,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,107.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,717. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

