Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.51

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.51 and traded as high as $24.71. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 20,300 shares changing hands.
Citizens & Northern Stock Up 1.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $385.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.39.
Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Company Profile
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.
