CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.15

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 208.15 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.53). CLS shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.51), with a volume of 565,860 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.15. The stock has a market cap of £837.20 million and a PE ratio of 717.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

