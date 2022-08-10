CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.15

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 208.15 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.53). CLS shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.51), with a volume of 565,860 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
CLS Stock Down 1.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.15. The stock has a market cap of £837.20 million and a PE ratio of 717.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79.
CLS Cuts Dividend
About CLS
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
Read More
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.