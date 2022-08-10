Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Noble Financial

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CDE opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $892.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

