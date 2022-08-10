Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NYSE:CMA opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 406,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

