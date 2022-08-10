Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $225.49 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $237.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.35.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

