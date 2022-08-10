Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CPK opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.57. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $117.43 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

