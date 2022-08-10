Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,568,000 after buying an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

