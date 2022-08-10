CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

COMM opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 17,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 17,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,217.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in CommScope by 1.0% in the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,673,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,023,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in CommScope by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

