Community Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 613.8% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.78.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.