Community Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 207,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.18 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

