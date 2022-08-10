Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 201 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $137.78. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

