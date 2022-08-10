Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) PT Lowered to $4.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $98.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.10. Compugen has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 5.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,781,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 552,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter worth about $22,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 251.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Compugen by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 68,338 shares in the last quarter.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

