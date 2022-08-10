Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Trading 7.8% Higher

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. 168,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,329,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.93 million and a P/E ratio of 12.23.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

