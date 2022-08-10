Cormark Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$20.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on D.UN. TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.56.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 1.3 %

D.UN opened at C$19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$18.52 and a 12 month high of C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$918.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,462,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$191,261,879. In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,388,073 shares in the company, valued at C$103,413,823.90. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.60 per share, with a total value of C$235,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,462,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,261,879. Insiders have acquired 106,000 shares of company stock worth $2,073,420 over the last ninety days.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

