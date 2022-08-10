Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

