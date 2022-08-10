Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at TD Securities

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.81 and a 52 week high of C$18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.69. The firm has a market cap of C$604.28 million and a PE ratio of -7.63.

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

