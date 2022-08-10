Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Raised to C$11.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a C$9.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of C$604.28 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.81 and a 12 month high of C$18.00.

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

