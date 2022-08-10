Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €32.41 ($33.07) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 12-month low of €30.73 ($31.36) and a 12-month high of €60.24 ($61.47). The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of €35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

