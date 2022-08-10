Cowen Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $125.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTZ. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $79.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in MasTec by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 53,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 36,588 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,026,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

