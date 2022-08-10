Cowen Lowers Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $45.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Bally’s Stock Performance

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.01. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bally’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $5,886,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 201.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 22.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

