CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CRA International were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CRA International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CRA International by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CRA International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

CRA International Trading Down 3.2 %

CRA International Dividend Announcement

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $644.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

