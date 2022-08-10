CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) PT Raised to $120.00 at Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $89.96 on Monday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $644.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

About CRA International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.