CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) PT Raised to $120.00 at Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.39% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
CRA International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $89.96 on Monday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $644.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International
About CRA International
CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRA International (CRAI)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.