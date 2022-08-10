Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crane were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Crane by 2,532.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crane by 1,548.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 79,886 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crane by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,678,000 after purchasing an additional 69,596 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crane by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Crane by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 349,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of CR opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.95%.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

