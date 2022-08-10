Credit Suisse Group Increases Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $94.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.91 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.32.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

