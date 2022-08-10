Credit Suisse Group Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $385.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $377.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $354.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a 12-month low of $192.38 and a 12-month high of $358.64.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total value of $1,756,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.97, for a total value of $1,756,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,512 shares of company stock worth $19,103,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 61.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

