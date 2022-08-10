Credit Suisse Group Raises TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $27.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIXT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 0.7 %
TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
