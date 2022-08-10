Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CR. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.56.

TSE:CR opened at C$5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.69. The company has a market cap of C$848.97 million and a PE ratio of 4.96. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$6.80.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,376,671.59.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

