CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $107.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

CRSP opened at $75.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.93. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.44 EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

