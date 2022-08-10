Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,616 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.