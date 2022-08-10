Critical Review: Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) & International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$5.98 million ($0.03) -19.78 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 6.62 -$2.06 million $0.01 63.40

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than International Tower Hill Mines. International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for International Tower Hill Mines and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines N/A -7.27% -7.19% Avino Silver & Gold Mines N/A 8.75% 7.83%

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats International Tower Hill Mines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

